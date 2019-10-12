Watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming football game
Who's Playing
San Diego State (home) vs. Wyoming (away)
Current Records: San Diego State 4-1-0; Wyoming 4-1-0
What to Know
Wyoming has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Wyoming and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SDCCU Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Cowboys, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Everything came up roses for the Cowboys against UNLV two weeks ago as the team secured a 53-17 win. QB Sean Chambers had a stellar game for Wyoming as he rushed for 102 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was Chambers' 56-yard TD bomb to TE Josh Harshman in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, San Diego State fell to Colorado State 63-31 when the teams last met three seasons ago; this time around, they exacted some revenge. San Diego State walked away with a 24-10 victory.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Wyoming are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 328.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cowboys, the Aztecs enter the matchup with only 45.4 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in San Diego State's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 38
Series History
San Diego State have won two out of their last three games against Wyoming.
- Dec 03, 2016 - San Diego State 27 vs. Wyoming 24
- Nov 19, 2016 - Wyoming 34 vs. San Diego State 33
- Nov 14, 2015 - San Diego State 38 vs. Wyoming 3
Watch This Game Live
