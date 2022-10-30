San Jose State played its first football game Saturday since the death of freshman running back Camdan McWright, and the Spartans honored his memory both ceremonially and in their play during a 35-28 win over Nevada. McWright was killed in a traffic accident on Oct. 21 when the electric scooter he was riding was struck by a bus.

Prior to the opening kickoff against Nevada, the San Jose State team formed a giant number "6" on the field in honor of McWright, who wore the number for the Spartans. Once the game started, San Jose fell behind 21-7 early in the second half before rallying for a victory dedicated to McWright.

"It's been hard," San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said after the game. "Camdan was such a special part of our team and such a special part of our family. We love Camdan McWright. We love his family…and we are really going to miss him. He was a special young man."

McWright was just 18 and planned to major in communication studies. He made his collegiate playing debut with three carries against UNLV on Oct. 7. The Spartans initially postponed a game scheduled for the day after his death and held a candlelight vigil. Players also wore shirts before the game Saturday with McWright's photo and the dates "2003-2022."