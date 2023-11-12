Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Fresno State 8-1, San Jose State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Fresno State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Fresno State beat Boise State 37-30. That's two games straight that Fresno State has won by exactly seven points.

Malik Sherrod was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown. Sherrod was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 52 yards. Dylan Lynch did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and four extra points.

Meanwhile, San Jose State put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season last Sunday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 35-0 victory over Hawaii. The win was nothing new for San Jose State as they're now sitting on three straight.

It was another big night for Kairee Robinson, who rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 8.6 yards per carry. Robinson hasn't dropped below 100 rushing yards for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Nash, who picked up 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Fresno State pushed their record up to 8-1 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. As for San Jose State, their win bumped their record up to 4-5.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the contest is expected to be close, with San Jose State going off as just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Fresno State was able to grind out a solid victory over San Jose State in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, winning 17-10. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fresno State since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Jose State is a slight 2-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against San Jose State.

Oct 15, 2022 - Fresno State 17 vs. San Jose State 10

Nov 25, 2021 - Fresno State 40 vs. San Jose State 9

Nov 30, 2019 - San Jose State 17 vs. Fresno State 16

Nov 24, 2018 - Fresno State 31 vs. San Jose State 13

Oct 07, 2017 - Fresno State 27 vs. San Jose State 10

Nov 26, 2016 - San Jose State 16 vs. Fresno State 14

Sep 26, 2015 - San Jose State 49 vs. Fresno State 23

Injury Report for San Jose State

Justin Lockhart: Out for the Season (Arm)

Jackson Canaan: questionable (Undisclosed)

Jakob Galloway: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Fresno State