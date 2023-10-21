Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Utah State 3-4, San Jose State 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

San Jose State is 0-4 against Utah State since September of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The San Jose State Spartans will be playing at home against the Utah State Aggies at 7:00 p.m. ET at CEFCU Stadium. San Jose State will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

San Jose State's and New Mexico's match on Saturday was close at halftime, but San Jose State turned on the heat in the second half with 38 points. San Jose State put a hurting on New Mexico on the road to the tune of 52-24. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Jose State had established a 21 point advantage.

Kairee Robinson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns on only 15 carries, while also picking up 63 receiving yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Quali Conley, who rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, Utah State was not quite Fresno State's equal in the second half two weeks ago. Utah State fell to Fresno State 37-32. Utah State gained 107 more yards on the day, but it was Fresno State that made the best of use of them.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cooper Legas, who threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns. Legas is on a roll when it comes to passing touchdowns, as he's now passed for three or more in the last three games he's played. Jalen Royals also helped out as he racked up 125 receiving yards.

San Jose State's win lifted them to 2-5 while Utah State's defeat dropped them down to 3-4.

While only San Jose State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, San Jose State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Utah State.

San Jose State came up short against Utah State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 35-31. Thankfully for San Jose State, Calvin Tyler Jr. (who rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

San Jose State is a 4-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 65.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State has won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last 6 years.

Nov 19, 2022 - Utah State 35 vs. San Jose State 31

Nov 13, 2021 - Utah State 48 vs. San Jose State 17

Nov 10, 2018 - Utah State 62 vs. San Jose State 24

Sep 23, 2017 - Utah State 61 vs. San Jose State 10

Injury Report for San Jose State

Justin Lockhart: Out for the Season (Arm)

Charles Ross: questionable (Undisclosed)

Jackson Canaan: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Sam Olson: questionable (Knee)

Jakob Galloway: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Utah State