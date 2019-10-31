Watch San Jose State vs. Boise State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Jose State (home) vs. No. 21 Boise State (away)

Current Records: San Jose State 4-4; Boise State 6-1

What to Know

San Jose State lost both of their matches to Boise State last season, on scores of 40-23 and 45-31, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. San Jose State and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Spartans will be seeking to avenge the 45-31 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 4 of 2016.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, San Jose State beat Army 34-29 on Saturday. San Jose State QB Josh Love was slinging it as he passed for 314 yards and three TDs on 31 attempts.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Hawaii two weeks ago, Boise State came back down to earth. It was close but no cigar for Boise State as they fell 28-25 to BYU last week. Boise State's loss signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.

The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home field has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.

San Jose State's win lifted them to 4-4 while Boise State's defeat dropped them down to 6-1. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Broncos bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Broncos are a big 17-point favorite against the Spartans.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Boise State have won both of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last five years.