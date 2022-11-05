Who's Playing

Colorado State @ San Jose State

Current Records: Colorado State 2-6; San Jose State 5-2

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans and the Colorado State Rams are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at CEFCU Stadium. SJSU has a defense that allows only 16.43 points per game, so Colorado State's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Spartans bagged a 35-28 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday. SJSU can attribute much of their success to RB Kairee Robinson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and QB Chevan Cordeiro, who passed for two TDs and 340 yards on 45 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. SJSU's victory came on a five-yard rush from Robinson with only 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Colorado State on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Boise State Broncos on the road and fell 49-10. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 49-10 by the third quarter. QB Clay Millen wasn't much of a difference maker for the Rams; Millen passed for only 161 yards on 20 attempts.

The Spartans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Colorado State have struggled against the spread on the road.

SJSU ended up a good deal behind Colorado State when they played when the two teams previously met in October of last year, losing 32-14. Maybe SJSU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Spartans are a big 24-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last eight years.