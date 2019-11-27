Watch San Jose State vs. Fresno State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch San Jose State vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
San Jose State (home) vs. Fresno State (away)
Current Records: San Jose State 4-7; Fresno State 4-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.
It was a hard-fought game, but Fresno State had to settle for a 35-28 defeat against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday. RB Ronnie Rivers and QB Jorge Reyna were two go-getters for Fresno State despite the loss. The former caught seven passes for 88 yards and one TD, while the latter passed for 261 yards and three TDs on 37 attempts. Reyna didn't help his team much against the San Diego State Aztecs last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, SJSU was hampered by 90 penalty yards against the UNLV Rebels. SJSU fell just short of UNLV by a score of 38-35. San Jose State's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB DeJon Packer, who picked up 78 yards on the ground on 16 carries and caught five passes for 78 yards. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Packer's 65-yard TD reception in the third quarter.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Bulldogs going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spartans.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
San Jose State and Fresno State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Fresno State 31 vs. San Jose State 13
- Oct 07, 2017 - Fresno State 27 vs. San Jose State 10
- Nov 26, 2016 - San Jose State 16 vs. Fresno State 14
- Sep 26, 2015 - San Jose State 49 vs. Fresno State 23
