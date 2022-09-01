Who's Playing

Portland State @ San Jose State

Last Season Records: San Jose State 5-7; Portland State 5-6

The San Jose State Spartans will play against a Division II opponent, the Portland State Vikings, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET at CEFCU Stadium. The Spartans struggled last year, ending up 5-7.

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

Follow: CBS Sports App

San Jose State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.