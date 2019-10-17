Watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State football game
Who's Playing
San Jose State (home) vs. San Diego State (away)
Current Records: San Jose State 3-3-0; San Diego State 5-1-0
What to Know
San Diego State won both of their matches against San Jose State last season (52-7 and 16-13) and is aiming for the same result this time around. San Diego State and San Jose State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Aztecs have a defense that allows only 13.17 points per game, so San Jose State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
San Diego State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Wyoming on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 26-22 win. San Diego State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Juwan Washington, who rushed for 84 yards and one TD on 23 carries, and QB Ryan Agnew, who passed for 209 yards and two TDs on 32 attempts. San Diego State's victory came on a 12-yard TD pass from Agnew to TE Daniel Bellinger with only 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.
San Jose State wasn't able to make up for their 21-12 loss to Nevada when they last met November of last year. It was close but no cigar for San Jose State as they fell 41-38 to Nevada. The Spartans haven't found any success against Nevada since Oct. 15 of 2016, this defeat making it three in a row.
San Diego State's win lifted them to 5-1 while San Jose State's loss dropped them down to 3-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Jose State is fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 89.8 on average. To make matters even worse for San Jose State, San Diego State rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 64 on average. So the San Jose State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spartans.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
San Diego State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - San Diego State 16 vs. San Jose State 13
- Nov 04, 2017 - San Diego State 52 vs. San Jose State 7
- Oct 21, 2016 - San Diego State 42 vs. San Jose State 3
- Oct 17, 2015 - San Diego State 30 vs. San Jose State 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
The Six Pack of picks for Week 8
Trust the Process in Week 8, The Unofficial Week of the Underdog
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Week 8 SEC picks against the spread
You can't blame the Tigers, Tide and Gators if they are looking ahead to bigger games the next...
-
Syracuse vs Pittsburgh odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000...
-
Marshall vs. FAU odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic game...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game