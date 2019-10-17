Watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

San Jose State (home) vs. San Diego State (away)

Current Records: San Jose State 3-3-0; San Diego State 5-1-0

What to Know

San Diego State won both of their matches against San Jose State last season (52-7 and 16-13) and is aiming for the same result this time around. San Diego State and San Jose State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Aztecs have a defense that allows only 13.17 points per game, so San Jose State's offense will have their work cut out for them.

San Diego State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Wyoming on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 26-22 win. San Diego State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Juwan Washington, who rushed for 84 yards and one TD on 23 carries, and QB Ryan Agnew, who passed for 209 yards and two TDs on 32 attempts. San Diego State's victory came on a 12-yard TD pass from Agnew to TE Daniel Bellinger with only 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

San Jose State wasn't able to make up for their 21-12 loss to Nevada when they last met November of last year. It was close but no cigar for San Jose State as they fell 41-38 to Nevada. The Spartans haven't found any success against Nevada since Oct. 15 of 2016, this defeat making it three in a row.

San Diego State's win lifted them to 5-1 while San Jose State's loss dropped them down to 3-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Jose State is fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 89.8 on average. To make matters even worse for San Jose State, San Diego State rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 64 on average. So the San Jose State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

San Diego State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last five years.