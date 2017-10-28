WATCH: Saquon Barkley electrifies returning opening kickoff for TD at Ohio State

Barkley took it 97 yards to the house on the game's first play

When you're playing in a huge game on the road, it's important to get off to a good start. You want to set the tone and let your opponent know you aren't going anywhere.

This goal is a lot easier to accomplish when you're Penn State and you have Saquon Barkley.

As you saw, Ohio State decided to try and pin Barkley to the left sideline in hopes of containing him. The problem was that the Buckeyes had too many defenders on the left side of the field, so as soon as Barkley went the other way and got a couple of blocks, it was a wrap.

Another Heisman moment for the current Heisman favorite.

