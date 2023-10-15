Deion Sanders was the subject of "Saturday Night Live's" Weekend Update, with longtime cast member Kenan Thompson characterizing the Colorado coach with a white sweatshirt, hat and "Coach Prime's" signature sunglasses to complete the look. The Buffaloes have become a story that has transcended college sports. Thompson and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost poked fun at Sanders' high-profile comments to bring attention to his program.

"You don't understand that my team has it all, man," Thompson joked. "Coaching: Genius. Offense: Explosive. Defense: Trying. It's the complete package!"

Thompson and Jost also poked fun at Colorado's shocking 46-43 loss against Stanford on Friday night. The Buffaloes were up 29-0, but blew the biggest halftime lead in college football over the past four years. It was the Cardinal's largest comeback in history.

"Wasn't that crazy?" Thompson said. "Man, we were up 29-0 at the half. So I went home and fell asleep. I woke up this morning as shocked as anyone."

The "Coach Prime" experience at Colorado has been one of the most-watched stories in recent college football memory. Colorado's 42-6 loss against Oregon on Sept. 23 was the most-watched game of the season with more than 10 million viewers on ABC. The Buffaloes' win over Colorado State had more than 9.3 million viewers, a shocking number for a game that finished past 2 a.m. ET.

Colorado sits at 4-3 with five games left on the schedule and two wins needed for bowl eligibility; however, the Buffs are unlikely to be favored in any of their remaining games.