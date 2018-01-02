WATCH: Scott Frost makes one last recruiting pitch for UCF after bowl win

Frost said that if he were a recruit, he'd want to play for the Knights

Frost goes out with a bang at UCF. USATSI

Scott Frost's career with UCF may be over, but Nebraska's new coach is still recruiting for the Knights. After beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl to complete UCF's perfect 13-0 season, Frost decided to help out the new UCF head coach Josh Heupel in the recruiting realm, saying that, "I'll get heat for saying this, but if I'm a recruit out there, I wanna come play at UCF."

The quote comes at 3:10 in the video below in Frost's postgame press conference.

Frost has been stumping adamantly for the Knights all month leading up to the postseason. He's criticized the College Football Playoff selection committee since UCF's big bowl win win as well, saying that an "unfair" process is the reason that UFC was left out of the final four. UCF AD Danny White has also been outspoken about the process, and went as far as to call the Knights national champs after the win.

It was an emotional final month for Frost at UCF, but it couldn't have ended in much better fashion, short of a playoff berth. He stuck around to lead UCF in its New Year's Day bowl game and got to celebrate a perfect season.  And now he can finally turn his full focus on his new job: Resurrecting his alma mater as a football power. 

