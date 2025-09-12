A fire inside a food truck sent smoke billowing into Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium during the Week 3 college football game between Wake Forest and NC State. While the incident did not halt play, it captured the attention of the broadcast and those in attendance. It created an ominous scene late in the first quarter.

The food truck belongs to Choc's Barbeque Co. and Southern Catering and is located on the outdoor concourse to the side of one of Wake Forest's stadium grandstands. The fire erupted and reached the ceiling of the truck, and an ESPN cameraperson stationed on the concourse captured video of an employee tackling the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Wake Forest held a 14-0 lead over NC State with 3:22 remaining in the first quarter when the smoke began flowing into the playing area. It was a fast start for the Demon Deacons in a matchup between two unbeaten in-state rivals and another good sign for the offense after it opened the year with a concerning 10-point effort against Kennesaw State.

NC State answered quickly, though. Just moments after the fire broke out on the concourse, the Wolfpack got on the board with a five-yard touchdown pass from CJ Bailey to tight end Justin Joly. And about a minute of game time later, defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley intercepted Wake Forest's Robby Ashford and rattled off a 41-yard return for a pick six.

The wackiness actually began well before the fire. Wake Forest's Chris Barnes returned the opening kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown, and the wide receiver hauled in a 70-yard catch to set up the Demon Deacons' second score around the midway point of the first quarter.

The opening frame of the Demon Deacons' ACC opener had a little bit of everything.