Watch SMU vs. North Texas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

SMU (home) vs. North Texas (away)

Current Records: SMU 1-0-0; North Texas 1-0-0

Last Season Records: SMU 5-7-0; North Texas 9-4-0;

What to Know

North Texas will square off against SMU at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (North Texas picked up 575 yards, SMU 508).

The Mean Green took care of business in their home opener. They strolled past Abil Christian with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 51-31. QB Mason Fine did work as he passed for 383 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, SMU had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 37-30 win over Arkansas State. That result was just more of the same for SMU, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 23 of 2017).

North Texas is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mean Green were 12th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 306.8 on average. Less enviably, the Mustangs ranked 12th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 115.5 on average. The good news for the Mustangs, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.99

Odds

The Mustangs are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Mean Green.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 4 point favorite.

Over/Under: 73

Series History

SMU have won three out of their last four games against North Texas.