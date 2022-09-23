Who's Playing

TCU @ SMU

Current Records: TCU 2-0; SMU 2-1

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the SMU Mustangs at noon ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with TCU going off at just a 2-point favorite.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Horned Frogs' strategy against the Tarleton State Texans two weeks ago. TCU was fully in charge, breezing past Tarleton State 59-17 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-7.

Meanwhile, SMU came up short against the Maryland Terrapins last week, falling 34-27. WR Rashee Rice put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 11 passes for 193 yards.

TCU's win lifted them to 2-0 while SMU's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll find out if TCU can add another positive mark to their record or if the Mustangs can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of TCU's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

TCU have won four out of their last six games against SMU.