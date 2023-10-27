Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Louisiana 4-3, South Alabama 4-3

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are set to square off in a Sun Belt West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on October 28th at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama will be strutting in after a victory while Louisiana will be stumbling in from a loss.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for South Alabama last Tuesday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that they blew Southern Miss out of the water with a 55-3 final score. 55 seems to be a good number for South Alabama as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

La'Damian Webb continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 102 yards and four touchdowns. Carter Bradley was another key contributor, throwing for 319 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisiana last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Georgia State by a score of 20-17. It was the first time this season that Louisiana let down their fans at home.

Louisiana's loss came about despite a quality game from Zeon Chriss, who rushed for 119 yards, and also threw for 106 yards and a touchdown.

South Alabama now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Louisiana, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-3.

Looking forward to Saturday, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Jaguars have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 176.1 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Ragin' Cajuns struggle in that department as they've been even better at 216.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 10-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 8 games against South Alabama.