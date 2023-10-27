Who's Playing
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns @ South Alabama Jaguars
Current Records: Louisiana 4-3, South Alabama 4-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are set to square off in a Sun Belt West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on October 28th at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama will be strutting in after a victory while Louisiana will be stumbling in from a loss.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for South Alabama last Tuesday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that they blew Southern Miss out of the water with a 55-3 final score. 55 seems to be a good number for South Alabama as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.
La'Damian Webb continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 102 yards and four touchdowns. Carter Bradley was another key contributor, throwing for 319 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisiana last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Georgia State by a score of 20-17. It was the first time this season that Louisiana let down their fans at home.
Louisiana's loss came about despite a quality game from Zeon Chriss, who rushed for 119 yards, and also threw for 106 yards and a touchdown.
South Alabama now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Louisiana, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-3.
Looking forward to Saturday, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points.
Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Jaguars have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 176.1 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Ragin' Cajuns struggle in that department as they've been even better at 216.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches.
Odds
South Alabama is a big 10-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 55 points.
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 8 games against South Alabama.
- Oct 01, 2022 - South Alabama 20 vs. Louisiana 17
- Oct 02, 2021 - Louisiana 20 vs. South Alabama 18
- Nov 14, 2020 - Louisiana 38 vs. South Alabama 10
- Nov 16, 2019 - Louisiana 37 vs. South Alabama 27
- Nov 17, 2018 - Louisiana 48 vs. South Alabama 38
- Nov 04, 2017 - Louisiana 19 vs. South Alabama 14
- Sep 17, 2016 - Louisiana 28 vs. South Alabama 23
- Nov 12, 2015 - South Alabama 32 vs. Louisiana 25