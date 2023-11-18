Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Marshall 5-5, South Alabama 5-5

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Two dominant backs in La'Damian Webb and Rasheen Ali are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The South Alabama Jaguars and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

South Alabama gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 21-14 victory over Arkansas State.

South Alabama's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Webb, who rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown. Webb was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 60 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamaal Pritchett, who picked up 50 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Marshall's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They secured a 38-33 W over Georgia Southern. Marshall's offense found a way to get into gear: the high-octane performance was a 180-degree turn from their last three games.

Ali got back to being his usual excellent self, as he rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Marshall also got help from DeMarcus Harris who showed off his sure hands for 147 receiving yards.

Marshall was down by -5 with only two minutes and 47 seconds left when they drove nine yards for the winning score. Ali punched in the touchdown from 9 yards out.

The win got South Alabama back to even at 5-5. As for Marshall, the victory also got them back to even at 5-5.

Looking ahead, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. The pair have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 3-7.

South Alabama is a big 10.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jaguars, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

