Watch South Alabama vs. App. State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch South Alabama vs. Appalachian State football game
Who's Playing
South Alabama (home) vs. No. 21 App. State (away)
Current Records: South Alabama 1-6; App. State 6-0
What to Know
App. State won both of their matches against South Alabama last season (34-27 and 52-7) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. App. State and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Mountaineers are coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely App. State's strategy against UL-Monroe last week. App. State was fully in charge, breezing past UL-Monroe 52-7. RB Darrynton Evans had a stellar game for App. State as he rushed for 136 yards and one TD on 17 carries. Evans didn't help his team much against Louisiana two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
South Alabama was out to avenge their 38-17 loss to Troy from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Jaguars ended up on the wrong side of a painful 37-13 walloping at Troy's hands. South Alabama's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row.
The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
App. State's victory lifted them to 6-0 while South Alabama's loss dropped them down to 1-6. We'll find out if the Mountaineers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Jaguars can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of App. State's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.99
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 25-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
App. State have won both of the games they've played against South Alabama in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - App. State 52 vs. South Alabama 7
- Dec 05, 2015 - App. State 34 vs. South Alabama 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
USC rallies on road to survive Colorado
It's rarely easy with USC these days, but the Trojans rallied to beat a feisty Colorado underdog
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 9
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 9 of the 2019 college football season
-
USC vs. Colorado pick, live stream
Colorado looks for its first win over USC
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, best expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
What to watch on the Week 9 slate
Your complete guide to the biggest college football games to keep an eye on in Week 9
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, top picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game