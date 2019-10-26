Watch South Alabama vs. App. State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

South Alabama (home) vs. No. 21 App. State (away)

Current Records: South Alabama 1-6; App. State 6-0

What to Know

App. State won both of their matches against South Alabama last season (34-27 and 52-7) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. App. State and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Mountaineers are coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely App. State's strategy against UL-Monroe last week. App. State was fully in charge, breezing past UL-Monroe 52-7. RB Darrynton Evans had a stellar game for App. State as he rushed for 136 yards and one TD on 17 carries. Evans didn't help his team much against Louisiana two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

South Alabama was out to avenge their 38-17 loss to Troy from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Jaguars ended up on the wrong side of a painful 37-13 walloping at Troy's hands. South Alabama's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row.

The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

App. State's victory lifted them to 6-0 while South Alabama's loss dropped them down to 1-6. We'll find out if the Mountaineers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Jaguars can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of App. State's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.99

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 25-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

App. State have won both of the games they've played against South Alabama in the last five years.