Watch South Alabama vs. Ga. Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

How to watch South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern football game

Who's Playing

South Alabama (home) vs. Ga. Southern (away)

Current Records: South Alabama 1-3-0; Ga. Southern 1-2-0

What to Know

South Alabama is 0-4 against Ga. Southern since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as South Alabama and Ga. Southern will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Jaguars will be seeking to avenge the 48-13 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 6 of last year.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between South Alabama and UL-Monroe, but the 58.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. South Alabama fell to UL-Monroe 17-7. South Alabama's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tra Minter, who picked up 97 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, Ga. Southern was the 34-24 winner over Louisiana when they last met November of 2017. On Saturday? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought game, but the Eagles had to settle for a 24-21 defeat against Louisiana.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Alabama is 10th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 6 on the season. On the other hand, Ga. Southern has yet to throw a single interception. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ga. Southern have won all of the games they've played against South Alabama in the last five years.

  • Oct 06, 2018 - Ga. Southern 48 vs. South Alabama 13
  • Nov 18, 2017 - Ga. Southern 52 vs. South Alabama 0
  • Sep 10, 2016 - Ga. Southern 24 vs. South Alabama 9
  • Nov 28, 2015 - Ga. Southern 55 vs. South Alabama 17

