Watch South Alabama vs. Ga. Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
Who's Playing
South Alabama (home) vs. Ga. Southern (away)
Current Records: South Alabama 1-3-0; Ga. Southern 1-2-0
What to Know
South Alabama is 0-4 against Ga. Southern since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as South Alabama and Ga. Southern will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Jaguars will be seeking to avenge the 48-13 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 6 of last year.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between South Alabama and UL-Monroe, but the 58.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. South Alabama fell to UL-Monroe 17-7. South Alabama's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tra Minter, who picked up 97 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
Meanwhile, Ga. Southern was the 34-24 winner over Louisiana when they last met November of 2017. On Saturday? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought game, but the Eagles had to settle for a 24-21 defeat against Louisiana.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Alabama is 10th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 6 on the season. On the other hand, Ga. Southern has yet to throw a single interception. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ga. Southern have won all of the games they've played against South Alabama in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Ga. Southern 48 vs. South Alabama 13
- Nov 18, 2017 - Ga. Southern 52 vs. South Alabama 0
- Sep 10, 2016 - Ga. Southern 24 vs. South Alabama 9
- Nov 28, 2015 - Ga. Southern 55 vs. South Alabama 17
