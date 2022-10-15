Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ South Alabama

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 2-4; South Alabama 4-1

What to Know

This Saturday, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.33 points per matchup. The Warhawks and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama should still be feeling good after a win, while Louisiana-Monroe will be looking to regain their footing.

Louisiana-Monroe came up short against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week, falling 28-21. No one had a standout game offensively for Louisiana-Monroe, but they got scores from WR Malik Jackson, WR Tyrone Howell, and TE Zach Rasmussen.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for South Alabama and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns two weeks ago, but the Jaguars stepped up in the second half for a 20-17 victory. Like the Warhawks, South Alabama didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but QB Carter Bradley led the way with one touchdown.

Louisiana-Monroe is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Louisiana-Monroe is now 2-4 while South Alabama sits at 4-1. South Alabama is 2-1 after wins this year, and Louisiana-Monroe is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 17-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won four out of their last six games against South Alabama.