Who's Playing

Nicholls @ South Alabama

Last Season Records: South Alabama 5-7; Nicholls 6-5

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will play against a Division II opponent, the Nicholls Colonels, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars struggled last season, ending up 5-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.