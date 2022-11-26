Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ South Alabama

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-8; South Alabama 9-2

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the South Alabama Jaguars at noon ET Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama will be strutting in after a victory while Old Dominion will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Monarchs came up short against the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week, falling 27-14. Old Dominion was down 27 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. WR Javon Harvey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught four passes for two TDs and 133 yards. Harvey had some trouble finding his footing against the James Madison Dukes two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, South Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week, winning 27-20. South Alabama can attribute much of their success to RB Braylon McReynolds, who picked up 100 yards on the ground on 15 carries. McReynolds' longest run was for 64 yards in the first quarter.

The Monarchs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Old Dominion is now 3-8 while the Jaguars sit at 9-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Old Dominion enters the matchup with only 14 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 26th best in the nation. As for South Alabama, they rank fifth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 88.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.