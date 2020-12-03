Who's Playing

Troy @ South Alabama

Current Records: Troy 4-5; South Alabama 4-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the South Alabama Jaguars and the Troy Trojans will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

The Jaguars were able to grind out a solid victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves last week, winning 38-31. South Alabama's WR Jalen Tolbert was on fire, catching ten passes for three TDs and 252 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Tolbert's 51-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for Troy last week, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Appalachian State Mountaineers on the road and fell 47-10. Troy was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34-10. QB Gunnar Watson wasn't much of a difference maker for Troy; Watson threw one interception with only 125 yards passing.

The Jaguars suffered a grim 37-13 defeat to the Trojans when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe South Alabama will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -117

Series History

Troy have won three out of their last five games against South Alabama.