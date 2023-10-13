Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Florida 4-2, South Carolina 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Florida Gators will head out on the road to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Florida is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Florida took their win against Vanderbilt by a conclusive 38-14. With that victory, Florida brought their scoring average up to 26.8 points per game.

Florida got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Montrell Johnson Jr. out in front who rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.5 yards per carry. Graham Mertz was another key contributor, throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns while completing 83.3% of his passes.

Meanwhile, South Carolina suffered a grim 41-20 defeat to Tennessee two Saturdays ago.

Despite the defeat, South Carolina got a solid performance out of Mario Anderson, who rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries. Anderson's longest rush was for an incredible 75 yards.

Florida's win bumped their season record to 4-2 while South Carolina's loss dropped theirs to 2-3.

Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' match: The Gators have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 157.2 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Gamecocks, though, as they've been averaging only 87 per game. South Carolina must know the disadvantage they're up against when it comes to running the ball. Will they fare better against Florida's dominant run game? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

South Carolina is a slight 2-point favorite against Florida, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series History

Florida has won 6 out of their last 8 games against South Carolina.