Who's Playing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Jacksonville State 7-2, South Carolina 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will head out on the road to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jacksonville State is looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.

Jacksonville State put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season last Wednesday. They blew past FIU 41-16. With Jacksonville State ahead 24-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Among those leading the charge was Zion Webb, who rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 105 yards and a touchdown. Ron Wiggins was another key contributor, rushing for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

The team's defense also helped out by holding FIU to a paltry 249 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Jacksonville State's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out five times before it was all said and done. FIU's QB won't forget Jaylen Swain anytime soon given Swain sacked him five times.

Meanwhile, South Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 30-17 to Texas A&M.

Jacksonville State has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for South Carolina, they have fallen quite a ways from their 8-4 record last season and are now at 2-6.

While only Jacksonville State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, South Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Jacksonville State in mind: they have a solid 6-2-1 record against the spread this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Gamecocks have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 217.2 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Gamecocks , though, as they've been averaging only 86.1 per game. How will South Carolina fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

South Carolina is a big 15-point favorite against Jacksonville State, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Gamecocks slightly, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 55 points.

Injury Report for South Carolina

Jaylen Nichols: out (Lower Body)

Trey Knox: questionable (Undisclosed)

Mohamed Kaba: Out for the Season (Knee)

Antwane Wells Jr.: doubtful (Foot)

Trai Jones: out (Undisclosed)

Bradley Dunn: questionable (Undisclosed)

Reid Mikeska: questionable (Undisclosed)

Markee Anderson: out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Jacksonville State