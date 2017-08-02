WATCH: South Carolina parodies 'Last Chance U' with 'Best Chance U' video
The Gamecocks' video department produced some smart content on Tuesday night
The second season of the hit Netflix show 'Last Chance U' was released in late July, and it didn't take long for schools to capitalize on its popularity. Instead of "Last Chance U" -- the moniker given to East Mississippi Community College in the show -- South Carolina released an epic spinoff titled "Best Chance U."
In this day and age of social media marketing, it pays to have creativity on staff.
South Carolina recognized a unique opportunity to have a little fun with a popular series for college football fans, and it knocked the opportunity out of the park.
Nice work, Gamecocks.
-
