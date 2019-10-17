Watch South Carolina vs. Florida: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch South Carolina vs. Florida football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina (home) vs. No. 9 Florida (away)
Current Records: South Carolina 3-3-0; Florida 6-1-0
What to Know
South Carolina will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. South Carolina and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Gamecocks and Georgia couldn't quite live up to the 53-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Gamecocks had just enough and edged out Georgia 20-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.
After a string of six wins, Florida's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell to LSU 42-28. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for the Gators, who until this matchup were averaging 9.5 points allowed.
South Carolina's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Florida's loss dropped them down to 6-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Gamecocks enter the contest having picked the ball off eight times, good for 11th in the the nation. But Florida is even better: they enter the game having picked the ball off 12 times, good for second in the the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Florida a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gators are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Florida have won three out of their last four games against South Carolina.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Florida 35 vs. South Carolina 31
- Nov 11, 2017 - South Carolina 28 vs. Florida 20
- Nov 12, 2016 - Florida 20 vs. South Carolina 7
- Nov 14, 2015 - Florida 24 vs. South Carolina 14
