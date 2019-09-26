Watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina (home) vs. Kentucky (away)
Current Records: South Carolina 1-3-0; Kentucky 2-2-0
What to Know
South Carolina is 0-4 against Kentucky since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for an SEC battle as South Carolina and Kentucky will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Gamecocks going off at just a 3-point favorite.
Last week, South Carolina lost to Missouri by a decisive 34-14 margin. South Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Bryan Edwards, who caught six passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Edwards' 75-yard TD reception in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Kentucky was the 28-7 winner over Miss. State when they last met September of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The matchup between Kentucky and Miss. State was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with Kentucky falling 28-13. This makes it the second loss in a row for Kentucky.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Carolina rank sixth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Kentucky is 18th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 9 on the season. So the Kentucky squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gamecocks are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Kentucky 24 vs. South Carolina 10
- Sep 16, 2017 - Kentucky 23 vs. South Carolina 13
- Sep 24, 2016 - Kentucky 17 vs. South Carolina 10
- Sep 12, 2015 - Kentucky 26 vs. South Carolina 22
