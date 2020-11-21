Who's Playing

Missouri @ South Carolina

Current Records: Missouri 2-3; South Carolina 2-5

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Mizzou was expected to have a tough go of it three weeks ago, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 41-17 defeat to the Florida Gators. Mizzou was down 34-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Connor Bazelak had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 5.2 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, USC received a tough blow last week as they fell 59-42 to the Ole Miss Rebels. USC might have lost, but man -- RB Kevin Harris was a total machine. He rushed for five TDs and 243 yards on 25 carries. Harris' performance made up for a slower contest against the Texas A&M Aggies two weeks ago. Not surprisingly, Harris' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Mizzou is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread three weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Tigers had enough points to win and then some against the Gamecocks when the two teams previously met in September of last year, taking their matchup 34-14. Will Mizzou repeat their success, or does USC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Carolina have won three out of their last five games against Missouri.