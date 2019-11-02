Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 3-5; Vanderbilt 2-5

What to Know

South Carolina won both of their matches against Vanderbilt last season (34-27 and 37-14) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. South Carolina and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

South Carolina ended up a good deal behind Tennessee when they played last week, losing 41-21. South Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Shi Smith, who caught 11 passes for 156 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Smith has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was able to grind out a solid win over Missouri two weeks ago, winning 21-14. Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who picked up 96 yards on the ground on 29 carries and caught four passes for 80 yards. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Vaughn's 61-yard TD reception in the second quarter. Vaughn has never finished with more yards this season.

Vanderbilt's victory lifted them to 2-5 while South Carolina's loss dropped them down to 3-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks enter the game with only four rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. Less enviably, the Commodores are 15th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. So the Vanderbilt squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.41

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 15-point favorite against the Commodores.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

South Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last five years.