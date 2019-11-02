Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)
Current Records: South Carolina 3-5; Vanderbilt 2-5
What to Know
South Carolina won both of their matches against Vanderbilt last season (34-27 and 37-14) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. South Carolina and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
South Carolina ended up a good deal behind Tennessee when they played last week, losing 41-21. South Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Shi Smith, who caught 11 passes for 156 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Smith has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was able to grind out a solid win over Missouri two weeks ago, winning 21-14. Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who picked up 96 yards on the ground on 29 carries and caught four passes for 80 yards. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Vaughn's 61-yard TD reception in the second quarter. Vaughn has never finished with more yards this season.
Vanderbilt's victory lifted them to 2-5 while South Carolina's loss dropped them down to 3-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks enter the game with only four rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. Less enviably, the Commodores are 15th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. So the Vanderbilt squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.41
Odds
The Gamecocks are a big 15-point favorite against the Commodores.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
South Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - South Carolina 37 vs. Vanderbilt 14
- Oct 28, 2017 - South Carolina 34 vs. Vanderbilt 27
- Sep 01, 2016 - South Carolina 13 vs. Vanderbilt 10
- Oct 17, 2015 - South Carolina 19 vs. Vanderbilt 10
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Coach suspended for running up score
The county has a rule preventing teams from beating opponents by more than 42 points
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Navy vs. Connecticut game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Urban USC's No. 1 choice
The most surprised person by this news is likely Clay Helton, who is still employed by USC
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game