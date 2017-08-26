WATCH: South Florida running back drops an early candidate for run of the year

South Florida suffered from a bit of jet lag early in its season-opener at San Jose State when it fell into a 16-0 hole, but the alarm clock went off in the second quarter.

D'Ernest Johnson had no room inside, bounced it outside and raced 50 yards down the sideline for the Bulls' fourth touchdown of the second quarter and extend the lead for Charlie Strong's crew to 28-16 shortly before halftime.

The dive into the end zone was a nice way to finish it off, but the whole run -- from start to finish -- was a thing of beauty.

Check out the blocking from 5-foot-11, 225-pound wide receiver Tyre McCants to not only help Johnson bounce it outside, but downfield as he cleared a defender at the 20-yard line.

Early run of the year candidate? Absolutely.