Of all the touchdowns scored in Week 2, South Florida's "punt six" against the Citadel might be the most bizarre. Or incredible. Or hilarious. Whatever it was, it was definitely rare.

With the Citadel punting out of its own end zone, punter Matt Campbell bobbled the snap and briefly lost the ball. In a frantic move to get the kick off, Campbell whiffed on another attempt and the ball never even made it out of the end zone. Instead, it was recovered by USF wide receiver Omarion Dollison for a touchdown in the air.

Officially, the play went down as a -10-yard punt with a 0-yard return for a touchdown. But numbers are secondary here. The visual is what matters, so take a gander below.

There have actually been a lot of special teams miscues throughout Saturday's action. Missed field goals, blocked punts, kickoffs and punts returned for touchdowns in the same game -- this sport has produced just about everything within special teams. While the frequency of these big plays and/or mistakes has been higher than normal, it also shouldn't be that surprising. Many of these teams have had offseasons completely disrupted by COVID-19. Special teams aren't the only parts of the game where these mistakes are occurring, but for whatever reason, it's been one of the most prevalent areas today.