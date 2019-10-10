Watch South Florida vs. BYU: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch South Florida vs. BYU football game
Who's Playing
South Florida (home) vs. BYU (away)
Current Records: South Florida 2-3-0; BYU 2-3-0
What to Know
BYU are favored to win for the first time this season. They will take on South Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium after a week off. With a combined 958 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
BYU came within a touchdown against Toledo two weeks ago, but wound up with a 28-21 loss. The Cougars got a solid performance out of WR Aleva Hifo, who caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That receiving effort made it the first game that Hifo has caught for more than 100 yards.
A well-balanced attack led South Florida over Connecticut every single quarter on their way to victory. The Bulls put the hurt on Connecticut with a sharp 48-22 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point South Florida had established a 34-14 advantage.
South Florida's win lifted them to 2-3 while BYU's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Florida is 11th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. The Cougars have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 220.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
