Watch South Florida vs. SC State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch South Florida vs. South Carolina State football game
Who's Playing
South Florida (home) vs. SC State (away)
Current Records: South Florida 0-2-0; SC State 2-0-0
What to Know
SC State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on South Florida at 6 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulldogs are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
SC State got themselves on the board against Lane last week, but Lane never followed suit. The Bulldogs blew past Lane 34 to nothing. The success made it back-to-back wins for SC State.
Meanwhile, South Florida and Georgia Tech couldn't quite live up to the 58.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. South Florida didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 10-14 to Georgia Tech. South Florida was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Georgia Tech apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of last year.
SC State's win lifted them to 2-0 while South Florida's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll find out if SC State can add another positive mark to their record or if South Florida can shake off the loss and take the spring out of SC State's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bulls are a big 27 point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 26.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: more clouds than sun, with a temperature of 87 degrees.
-
