Watch South Florida vs. Temple: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

South Florida (home) vs. Temple (away)

Current Records: South Florida 4-4; Temple 5-3

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Temple Owls and the South Florida Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium. Temple will be hoping to build upon the 27-17 win they picked up against South Florida the last time they played in November of last year.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 63-21, which was the final score in Temple's tilt against the UCF Knights two weeks ago. Temple was down 56-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 210 more yards than your opponent like South Florida did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 45-20 margin over the East Carolina Pirates. RB Jordan Cronkrite had a stellar game for the Bulls as he rushed for 129 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Temple going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

South Florida's win lifted them to 4-4 while Temple's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. We'll find out if the Bulls can add another positive mark to their record or if the Owls can shake off the loss and take the spring out of South Florida's step.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Owls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

South Florida and Temple both have two wins in their last four games.