Watch South Florida vs. Temple: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

How to watch South Florida vs. Temple football game
Who's Playing
South Florida (home) vs. Temple (away)
Current Records: South Florida 4-4; Temple 5-3
What to Know
An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Temple Owls and the South Florida Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium. Temple will be hoping to build upon the 27-17 win they picked up against South Florida the last time they played in November of last year.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 63-21, which was the final score in Temple's tilt against the UCF Knights two weeks ago. Temple was down 56-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 210 more yards than your opponent like South Florida did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 45-20 margin over the East Carolina Pirates. RB Jordan Cronkrite had a stellar game for the Bulls as he rushed for 129 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.
This next contest is expected to be close, with Temple going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
South Florida's win lifted them to 4-4 while Temple's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. We'll find out if the Bulls can add another positive mark to their record or if the Owls can shake off the loss and take the spring out of South Florida's step.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Owls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
South Florida and Temple both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Temple 27 vs. South Florida 17
- Sep 21, 2017 - South Florida 43 vs. Temple 7
- Oct 21, 2016 - Temple 46 vs. South Florida 30
- Nov 14, 2015 - South Florida 44 vs. Temple 23
