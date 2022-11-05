Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Georgia State 3-5; Southern Miss 5-3

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Georgia State Panthers are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns typically have all the answers at home, but last week Southern Miss proved too difficult a challenge. Southern Miss enjoyed a cozy 39-24 win over Louisiana. Southern Miss' WR Jason Brownlee looked sharp as he caught three passes for two TDs and 102 yards. Zach Wilcke's 76-yard touchdown toss to Brownlee in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Southern Miss' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 14-14 at the half for Georgia State and the Old Dominion Monarchs last week, but the Panthers stepped up in the second half for a 31-17 victory. It was another big night for Georgia State's QB Darren Grainger, who passed for one TD and 195 yards on 20 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 109 yards.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Southern Miss going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Southern Miss up to 5-3 and Georgia State to a reciprocal 3-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Eagles enter the game having picked the ball off 12 times, good for sixth in the nation. The Panthers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off 11 times, good for ninth in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.