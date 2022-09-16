Who's Playing

Northwestern State @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Northwestern State 0-2; Southern Miss 0-2

What to Know

It will be a battle of North versus South on Saturday as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off against the Northwestern State Demons at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.

The Golden Eagles' and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes' game last week was up for grabs at halftime, but Southern Miss was thoroughly outmatched 20 to nothing in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Southern Miss as they lost 30-7. The losing side was boosted by WR Jason Brownlee, who caught five passes for one TD and 102 yards. Brownlee hadn't helped his team much against the Liberty Flames two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 20 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 47-21 punch to the gut against the Grambling State Tigers last week. Northwestern State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 41-7.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.