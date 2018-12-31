WATCH: Stanford fumbles its way to a touchdown in 2018 Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh

Stanford and Pittsburgh played one another in the Sun Bowl on CBS on Monday afternoon, and the Cardinal scored on one of the craziest fumbles you'll ever see.

Quarterback K.J. Costello faked a handoff to Cameron Scarlett on a zone read from the 2-yard line, and took off to the left. It was a bad decision that eventually turned into a positive, as crazy as that sounds. Costello was hit behind the line of scrimmage and fumbled forward right to Scarlett, who was waiting with open arms at the goal line for the score.

HOW DID THAT HAPPEN?



A miraculous pass puts Stanford ahead. pic.twitter.com/MgO70wqzNU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 31, 2018

That's right ... a failed zone read run turned into a crazy fumble forward from Costello to Scarlett on the fly to give the Cardinal a 14-13 lead.

It was the second touchdown of the day for Scarlett, who ran one in from a yard out in the first quarter. He is working as the No. 1 running back for the Cardinal since Bryce Love is sitting out preparing for the NFL Draft.