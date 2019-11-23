Watch Stanford vs. California: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. California (away)

Current Records: Stanford 4-6; California 5-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Stanford Cardinal are heading back home. Stanford and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Stanford last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 49-22 walloping at the Washington State Cougars' hands. QB Davis Mills and WR Simi Fehoko were two go-getters for the Cardinal despite the defeat. The former passed for 494 yards and three TDs on 49 attempts, while the latter caught three passes for 92 yards and two TDs. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Mills this season.

Meanwhile, California was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the USC Trojans. California suffered a grim 41-17 defeat to USC. A silver lining for the Golden Bears was the play of RB DeShawn Collins, who rushed for 103 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. This was the first time Collins has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Collins' sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinal are third worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only six on the season. The Golden Bears have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 304 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

TV: Pac 12 Networks

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 2-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 40