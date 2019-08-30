Watch Stanford vs. Northwestern: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Stanford vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Stanford (home) vs. Northwestern (away)
Last Season Records: Stanford 9-4-0; Northwestern 9-5-0;
What to Know
Stanford and Northwestern will face off at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Stanford Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. After a 9-4 record last year and a win in the Sun Bowl, Stanford is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. While Northwestern was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 9-5.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Stanford was 16th in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 29. As for Northwestern, they ranked first in the nation in penalties, closing the year only with 40 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Stanford has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Cardinal are a solid 6 point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 6.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Northwestern won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 05, 2015 - Northwestern 16 vs. Stanford 6
