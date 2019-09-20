Watch Stanford vs. Oregon: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Stanford vs. Oregon football game
Who's Playing
Stanford (home) vs. No. 16 Oregon (away)
Current Records: Stanford 1-2-0; Oregon 2-1-0
What to Know
Stanford is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Stanford and Oregon will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Bragging rights belong to the Cardinal for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.
The Cardinal were the 31-7 winners over UCF when they last met Sept. of 2015. Last week? They had no such luck. The contest between Stanford and UCF was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with Stanford falling 27-45. RB Austin Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 65 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 carries. Jones didn't help his team much against USC two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
We saw a pretty high 65.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Oregon put the hurt on Montana with a sharp 35-3 win. With the Ducks ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Oregon's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Stanford's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinal are 19th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 2 on the season. On the other hand, the Ducks enter the matchup with 13 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ducks are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Cardinal.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Stanford have won three out of their last four games against Oregon.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Oregon 31 vs. Stanford 38
- Oct 14, 2017 - Stanford 49 vs. Oregon 7
- Nov 12, 2016 - Oregon 27 vs. Stanford 52
- Nov 14, 2015 - Stanford 36 vs. Oregon 38
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Wisconsin vs. Michigan game 10,000...
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race
-
Tennessee vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Florida game 10,000...
-
USC vs. Utah odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St vs. Air Force odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Mountain West football
-
Tulane fake knees, beats Houston
The Green Wave reached into their bag of tricks and stunned the Cougars in a thrilling finish