Watch Stanford vs. Oregon: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. No. 16 Oregon (away)

Current Records: Stanford 1-2-0; Oregon 2-1-0

What to Know

Stanford is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Stanford and Oregon will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Bragging rights belong to the Cardinal for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

The Cardinal were the 31-7 winners over UCF when they last met Sept. of 2015. Last week? They had no such luck. The contest between Stanford and UCF was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with Stanford falling 27-45. RB Austin Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 65 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 carries. Jones didn't help his team much against USC two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

We saw a pretty high 65.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Oregon put the hurt on Montana with a sharp 35-3 win. With the Ducks ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Oregon's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Stanford's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinal are 19th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 2 on the season. On the other hand, the Ducks enter the matchup with 13 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Cardinal.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Stanford have won three out of their last four games against Oregon.