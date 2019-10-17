Watch Stanford vs. Washington: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Stanford vs. Washington football game
Who's Playing
Stanford (home) vs. No. 15 Washington (away)
Current Records: Stanford 2-3-0; Washington 4-1-0
What to Know
A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Washington and Stanford at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Washington has a defense that allows only 17.4 points per game, so Stanford's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Huskies and USC, but the 59.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Washington walked away with a 28-14 victory. RB Salvon Ahmed looked sharp as he rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Ahmed's 89-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Stanford won the last time they met up with Oregon State, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Stanford skirted past Oregon State 31-28. That was the first win for the Cardinal since their win over Northwestern five weeks ago.
The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Huskies to 4-1 and the Cardinal to 2-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington enters the matchup with 21 overall touchdowns, good for 18th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Cardinal are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 2 on the season. So the Stanford squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Huskies are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cardinal.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Stanford and Washington both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Washington 27 vs. Stanford 23
- Nov 10, 2017 - Stanford 30 vs. Washington 22
- Sep 30, 2016 - Washington 44 vs. Stanford 6
- Oct 24, 2015 - Stanford 31 vs. Washington 14
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 79 degrees.
