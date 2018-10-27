Watch Stanford vs. Washington St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Stanford vs. Washington State football game
Who's Playing
Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. Washington State Cougars (away)
Current records: Stanford 5-2; Washington St. 6-1
What to Know
Washington St. will square off against Stanford at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Washington St. might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They took their game against Oregon last Saturday 34-20. Gardner Minshew II was the offensive standout of the match for Washington St., as he passed for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns. Minshew II has been a consistent playmaker for Washington St. as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Stanford were able to grind out a solid win over Arizona St., winning 20-13.
The last time the two teams met, Washington St. came out on top in a nail-biter against Stanford, sneaking past 24-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.97
Prediction
The Cardinal are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cougars.
This season, Stanford are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for Washington St., they are 6-0-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Washington St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stanford.
- 2017 - Washington State Cougars 24 vs. Stanford Cardinal 21
- 2016 - Stanford Cardinal 16 vs. Washington State Cougars 42
- 2015 - Washington State Cougars 28 vs. Stanford Cardinal 30
