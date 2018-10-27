Watch Stanford vs. Washington St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. Washington State Cougars (away)

Current records: Stanford 5-2; Washington St. 6-1

What to Know

Washington St. will square off against Stanford at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Washington St. might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They took their game against Oregon last Saturday 34-20. Gardner Minshew II was the offensive standout of the match for Washington St., as he passed for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns. Minshew II has been a consistent playmaker for Washington St. as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Stanford were able to grind out a solid win over Arizona St., winning 20-13.

The last time the two teams met, Washington St. came out on top in a nail-biter against Stanford, sneaking past 24-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stanford Stadium, California
  • TV: Pac 12 Networks
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $28.97

Prediction

The Cardinal are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cougars.

This season, Stanford are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for Washington St., they are 6-0-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Washington St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stanford.

  • 2017 - Washington State Cougars 24 vs. Stanford Cardinal 21
  • 2016 - Stanford Cardinal 16 vs. Washington State Cougars 42
  • 2015 - Washington State Cougars 28 vs. Stanford Cardinal 30
