WATCH: Steelers' Ryan Shazier looks great pumping up crowd at Ohio State spring game
The former Buckeye pumped up the crowd after driving on the field in a golf cart
Just months after Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and former Ohio State star Ryan Shazier suffered a severe spinal injury in a game vs. the Bengals in early December 2017, the Buckeyes are honoring the fan favorite at their spring game on Saturday afternoon.
Shazier, an honorary captain on the afternoon, was announced in the first quarter of the Ohio State spring game after driving on the field in a golf cart. And from the looks of it, he has been making significant progress in his recovery. Shazier stands on his own with minimal support, waves his arms and has a huge smile on his face.
In addition to pumping up the crowd in the Horseshoe on Saturday, he was also honored and pumped up the crowd Wednesday before the Pittsburgh Penguins' first game of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
