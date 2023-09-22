Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Army 2-1, Syracuse 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Army Black Knights will head out on the road to face off against the Syracuse Orange at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Army pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to do the same again against the 14 point favorite Syracuse.

Last Friday, Army beat UTSA 37-29.

QB Bryson Daily looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 133 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from RB Hayden Reed, who rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Special teams played a big role in the game for Army, adding 13 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of K Quinn Maretzki: he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points. His longest was a 45-yard strike in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Syracuse strolled past Purdue with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 35-20.

QB Garrett Shrader was a one-man wrecking crew for Syracuse as he rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns. RB LeQuint Allen was another key contributor, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Syracuse are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Army.

Their wins bumped Army to 2-1 and Syracuse to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 14-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

