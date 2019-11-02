Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Syracuse vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. Boston College (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 3-5; Boston College 4-4
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as Syracuse and Boston College will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. Syracuse is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The contest between the Orange and Florida State last week was not a total blowout, but with the Orange falling 35-17, it was darn close. The Orange were down by 35-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 59-7, which was the final score in Boston College's tilt against Clemson. Boston College was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-7.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Orange rank 17th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 25 on the season. Less enviably, the Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 487.1 on average. So the Boston College squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Orange are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Syracuse have won three out of their last four games against Boston College.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Syracuse 42 vs. Boston College 21
- Nov 25, 2017 - Boston College 42 vs. Syracuse 14
- Oct 22, 2016 - Syracuse 28 vs. Boston College 20
- Nov 28, 2015 - Syracuse 20 vs. Boston College 17
