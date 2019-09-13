Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. No. 1 Clemson (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 1-1-0; Clemson 2-0-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. They look to establish their home field advantage on Saturday as they take on Clemson at Carrier Dome at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orange are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

After a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, Syracuse was humbled last week. They took a serious blow against Maryland, falling 20-63. A silver lining for Syracuse was the play of Trishton Jackson, who caught 7 passes for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Clemson and Texas A&M couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Clemson walked away with a 24-10 victory. Since they won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Texas A&M's future revenge.

Clemson's win lifted them to 2-0 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Syracuse is stumbling into the contest with the seventh most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 6 on the season. But the Tigers come into the matchup boasting the eighth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 7. So, the Syracuse squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 27.5 point favorite against the Orange.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Clemson have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.