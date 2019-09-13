Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Syracuse vs. Clemson football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. No. 1 Clemson (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 1-1-0; Clemson 2-0-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. They look to establish their home field advantage on Saturday as they take on Clemson at Carrier Dome at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orange are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
After a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, Syracuse was humbled last week. They took a serious blow against Maryland, falling 20-63. A silver lining for Syracuse was the play of Trishton Jackson, who caught 7 passes for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Clemson and Texas A&M couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Clemson walked away with a 24-10 victory. Since they won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Texas A&M's future revenge.
Clemson's win lifted them to 2-0 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Syracuse is stumbling into the contest with the seventh most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 6 on the season. But the Tigers come into the matchup boasting the eighth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 7. So, the Syracuse squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 27.5 point favorite against the Orange.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Clemson have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Clemson 27 vs. Syracuse 23
- Oct 13, 2017 - Syracuse 27 vs. Clemson 24
- Nov 05, 2016 - Clemson 54 vs. Syracuse 0
- Nov 14, 2015 - Syracuse 27 vs. Clemson 37
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.