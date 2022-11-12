Who's Playing

No. 23 Florida State @ Syracuse

Current Records: Florida State 6-3; Syracuse 6-3

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.

'Cuse came up short against the Pittsburgh Panthers last week, falling 19-9. QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 120 yards on 23 attempts.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Andre Szmyt delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 266 more yards than your opponent like FSU did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They claimed a resounding 45-3 win over the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on the road. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31-3. RB Trey Benson had a stellar game for the Seminoles as he rushed for two TDs and 128 yards on 15 carries.

FSU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Greedy Vance Jr. and DB Azareye'h Thomas.

The Orange are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

'Cuse and the Seminoles now sit at an identical 6-3. FSU is 4-1 after wins this season, and 'Cuse is 0-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida State have won five out of their last six games against Syracuse.