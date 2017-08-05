There have been a lot of advancements in football technology in recent years. Whether it's been to improve player safety or the quality of play, we've seen innovative methods to improve football for all.

We've also seen a terrifying glimpse into the future when the machines rise against man and try to take over the world.

The latest incident took place at Baylor on Friday. Associate AD of football operations Sean Padden took on the challenge of racing one of the mobile tackling dummies. His victory would have secured a later curfew for Baylor's players.

Padden won the race, but then humanity's greatest fear was realized. The machine fought back.

An even better look at @SeanJpadden and the will to win pic.twitter.com/6MUNtApZAP — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) August 4, 2017

My fellow humans, I come to you and ask that we all put aside our petty squabbles and unite as one so that we may fight, and defeat, the mobile tackling dummies. We cannot continue with our heads in the sand any longer. The time to fight back is upon us now, for if we wait any longer, it may already be too late.