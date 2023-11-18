Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Baylor 3-7, TCU 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Baylor is 1-7 against TCU since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Baylor gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Baylor lost to Kansas State, and Baylor lost bad. The score wound up at 59-25. Baylor was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their loss, Baylor saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Blake Shapen, who threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Drake Dabney, who picked up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, TCU started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Texas. They fell just short of the Longhorns by a score of 29-26. The close match was extra heartbreaking for TCU, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

The losing side was boosted by Savion Williams, who picked up 164 receiving yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Emani Bailey, who rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The losses dropped Baylor to 3-7 and TCU to 4-6.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Baylor against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Baylor and TCU were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but Baylor came up empty-handed after a 29-28 defeat. Thankfully for Baylor, Max Duggan (who threw for 327 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

TCU is a big 13-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 61 points.

Series History

TCU has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Baylor.